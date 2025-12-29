Coforge: How $2.35 bn Encora buyout differs from Cigniti, SLK

Coforge has announced the acquisition of Encora, a US-based engineering and AI-led services firm with revenue of $500 million. Stock analysts said the acquisition could add 26-30 per cent to Coforge’s FY26 estimated revenue base. While there is limited clarity at this stage on the integration approach, they said past evidence is supportive.

MOFSL noted that SLK Global was 9-14 per cent of Coforge revenue at the time of acquisition, while Cigniti was 16 per cent. It noted that earlier acquisitions were largely client-led, whereas this transaction is more capability, and leadership-driven, making talent retention and execution discipline more critical, given the larger scale of the deal.

Encora has 9,300 employees, implying revenue per employee of $74,000 against $69,000 for Coforge. It operates at higher margins than Coforge.

"The vertical mix, primarily Hi-Tech and Healthcare, is a positive, especially given Coforge’s strategic intent to scale these segments. The management has indicated that the transaction could be EPS accretive from day one," MOFSL said.

The deal includes a share swap for $1.89 billion along with QIP/bridge loan to retire its $550 million term loan.

Nuvama said the acquisition would create an AI-native engineering, cloud and data services powerhouse and expand geographic presence. The transaction is likely to close in four–six months subject to approvals.

"With $600 million revenue (30 per cent of Coforge), Encora is Coforge’s biggest and boldest bet yet. We like the acquisition and transaction structure and see Encora further accelerating Coforge’s growth. We are not incorporating Encora’s financials yet into estimates; maintain ‘BUY'," Nuvama said.

Centrum Broking said the acquisition of Encora would provide it with much needed scale and at the same time help it to gain entry into new verticals and new geographies in the US.

Encora shareholders would eventually end of owning 21 per cent of the combined entity. Nuvama said the management highlighted that the QIP option would be evaluated nearer to the closing of the transaction (six months) with the possibility that it might not even be required.

"The Encora acquisition shall further drive and diversify Coforge’s growth, which has been industry leading, organically itself. The share-swap agreement also reflects the confidence that the PE firms have in Coforge’s business model," Nuvama said.