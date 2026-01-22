Coforge, Premier Energies, Bandhan Bank, IndiGo: How stocks fared ahead of Q3 results

Shares of Coforge Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Bandhan Bank, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and Mphasis Ltd were trading mostly higher ahead of their December quarter results scheduled for today.

At 11.04 am, Coforge shares were trading 2.12 per cent higher at Rs 1,703.50. Another IT stock Mphasis was quoting 2.55 per cent higher at Rs 2,861.80. Elara Securities expects Coforge to report 69.5 per cent YoY surge in net profit at Rs 365.20 crore on 30.1 per cent rise in sales at Rs 4,237.30 crore. The brokearge, which has a target of Rs 1,720 on the stock, said Coforge may post a strong dollar revenue growth of 3 per cent, sequentially.

Advertisement

Related Articles

For Mphasis, ICICI Securities sees net profit rising 9.9 per cent YoY to Rs 470.60 crore. "We build in QoQ revenue growth of 1.6 per cent in CC terms/1.4 per cent dollar terms, led by broad-based growth across BFSI, TMT, Logistics and others. Headwinds in logistics vertical have bottomed out and this vertical is expected to grow from Q3FY26," the brokerage siad.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd advanced 0.94 per cent to Rs 4,903.50. Nuvama Institutional Equities sees IndiGo's revenue rising 5 per cent YoY to Rs 23,245 crore. Its EBITDAR is seen coming in at Rs 4,430.3 crore, down 25 per cent YoY. Net profit is seen falling 65 per cent YoY to Rs 865.6 crore. IndiGo's earnings for the quarter are seen impacted by massive flight disruptions and cancellations in December 2025.

Advertisement

Premier Energies gained 1.99 per cent to Rs 724.50. Premier Energies Ltd is seen reporting up to 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the December quarter on 14-34 per cent growth in sales. Competitive intensity, progress on capex plans and update on new business vertical will be key things to watch out for.

Bandhan Bank edged 0.29 per cent higher at Rs 138.40. Kotak Institutional Equities sees Bandhan's Q3 profit falling 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 254.90 crore. NII is seen falling 5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,688.40 crore. "The bank has reported a loan growth of 10 per cent YoY, mostly led by non-EEB portfolio. Deposit growth has slowed to 11 per cent YoY and led by term deposits. We could see NIM at 5.5 per cent as loan mix is likely to stable and yields likely to be stable while cost of funds likely to decline," it said.