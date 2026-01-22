Premier Energies Q3 results today: Net profit may rise up to 47% YoY; key things to watch

Premier Energies Ltd is seen reporting up to 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the December quarter on 14-34 per cent growth in sales. Competitive intensity, progress on capex plans and update on new business vertical will be key things to watch out for.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Premier Energies to report 35 per cent YoY growth in revenue, primarily due to the stabilisation of 1.4 GW module facility commissioned in Q1FY26, production scale-up of recently inaugurated 1.2 GW cell facility, partly impacted by a weakening realisation of module and cells in the domestic market.

"We model Ebitda margin at 29.4 per cent (down 58 bps YoY) due to the reducing realisation of module and cells in the domestic market by 6-7 per cent. However, the effect of this will only be partly felt in 3QFY26,

with full impact likely in the next quarter," Kotak said.

Adjusted profit is seen at Rs 376.30 crore, up 47.5 per cent YoY. Net sales are seen surging 34.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,306.30 crore.

PL Capital estimated Premier Energies' Q3 revenue growth at 21 per cent YoY, supported by sequential improvement in capacity utilisation, partly offset by pricing moderation. It sees adjusted net profit jumping 24 per cent YoY to Rs 316.40 crore on 21.1 per cent rise in sales at Rs 2,075 crore. Margin is seen at 27.5 per cent. The brokerage has 'Buy' rating on Premier Energies.

Nomura estimated profit for Premier Energies to grow 32.9 per cent YoY at Rs 339.30 crore and sales by 23.3 per cent YoY at Rs 2,112 crore.

"We expect 23 per cent YoY revenue growth led by higher volumes due to execution of the healthy order book. Further, we estimate Ebitda margin to sustain at healthy levels due to the strong presence in the DCR segment and external sale of cells. Key things to watch out for: Competitive intensity, progress on capex plans, update on new business verticals," it said.

Nuvama, meanwhile, sees Premier Energies' Q3 profit to jump 30 per cent YoY to Rs 332.70 crore on 14 per cent YoY rise in sakes at Rs 1,951 crore.

"We expect Premier’s revenue/Ebitda to jump 14 per cent/15 per cent YoY, driven by our expectation of robust module/cell production of 0.96/0.6GW and resilient DCR module realisation. We estimate Q3FY26 EBitda margin at 30 per cent on steady capacity utilisation due to expanded module and cell capacity," Nuvama said.