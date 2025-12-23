Business Today
Coforge to consider fundraising on Dec 26 but shares slip, more details 

Coforge board to consider & approve fund raising via equity shares or other securities through private placement, QIP, preferential issue, etc.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Dec 23, 2025 10:19 AM IST
Coforge to consider fundraising on Dec 26 but shares slip, more details Coforge stock slipped 7% at Rs 1739.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 60,040 crore.

Shares of Coforge slipped 7% in early deals on Tuesday even as the IT firm said its board would meet on December 26, 2025 to consider & approve fund raising via equity shares or other securities through private placement, QIP, preferential issue, etc. 

The IT stock slipped 7% to Rs 1739.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 60,040 crore.

A total of 0.34 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.03 crore. Shares of Coforge fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1190.84 on April 7, 2025.

The IT stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 52.4. Coforge shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

"An analyst & investor call is scheduled post-Board meeting at 05:30 PM (IST) on Dec 26, 2025. The company will also participate in a non-deal roadshow in Mumbai on Dec 29, 2025 & Singapore on Dec 30, 2025, with one-on-one / group meetings," said Coforge. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 10:19 AM IST
