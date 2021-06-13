Covid turnaround: FPIs pump in Rs 13,424 cr in Indian markets in June so far

Foreign investors invested Rs 13,424 crore in Indian markets so far in June in wake of improved risk-on sentiment amid falling COVID-19 cases and expectations of early opening of the economy.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 15,520 crore in equities between June 1-11. However, at the same, they withdrew Rs 2,096 crore from the debt segment during the period under review.

Also Read: FPI's infuse Rs 8,000 cr in Indian markets in just four trading sessions

The cumulative net inflow stood at Rs 13,424 crore, following a net withdrawal of Rs 2,666 crore in May and Rs 9,435 crore in April. Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India told PTI that the robust net inflows over the last two weeks could be due to the "improvement in investor sentiments on the back of consistently falling coronavirus cases in the country and hopes of an early opening of the economy."

For the inflows in June, VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, added that it appears from fourth-quarter corporate figures that a cyclical recovery in Indian economy is imminent post the progressive unlock that is happening now. "The FPI activity was centered around IT, financial, and energy sectors," noted S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

Also Read: FPIs turn net sellers for 2nd straight month; withdraw Rs 1,730 cr in May

Overall, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has lost 0.91 per cent this week, noted Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities. Giving an overview of other emerging markets, he said Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, and the Philippines saw month-to-date FPI inflows of $188 million, $140 million, $138 million, and $125 million, respectively. On the contrary, Taiwan saw month-to-date FPI outflows of $829 million.

As per Chouhan, going forward, FPI flows may remain strong in the medium term as India is at the cusp of a growth revival path. Interestingly, low interest rates, better export outlook, and revival in the global economy is a good combination for India's economic revival, he said.

Going forward, vaccination is expected to ramp up, continuous decline in COVID-19 cases, acceleration in consumer spending, healthy monsoon season, and normalisation of overall situation could be expected, he added.

(With inputs from PTI.)