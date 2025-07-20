Crypto is now worth more than the entire GDP of Canada, Brazil, and even the UK

The crypto market has smashed through a historic milestone, topping $4 trillion in total market capitalization — a value now larger than the annual GDPs of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, Brazil, and Russia.

Bitcoin led the charge, hitting an all-time high of $123,205 earlier this week. But the rally is broad-based. Ether is up 22% in five days, Uniswap jumped 20% on Friday, and Solana climbed another 5.6%, underscoring strong momentum in altcoins.

Analysts say the surge isn’t just about price speculation. A wave of regulatory developments in Washington is fueling confidence in digital assets. On Thursday, Congress passed its first-ever federal legislation on stablecoins — crypto tokens pegged to real-world assets like the U.S. dollar — creating a formal framework for what Citigroup predicts could become a $3.7 trillion market by 2030.

Backed by Republicans and signed off by President Donald Trump, the stablecoin bill is viewed as a turning point. While stablecoins are supposed to be price-stable, they’ve faced credibility issues when they become depegged. The new law aims to reduce that risk and boost corporate adoption.

The House also passed a broader crypto market structure bill. Though it still needs Senate approval, it signals growing bipartisan support for defining how crypto businesses operate — a departure from the Biden administration's tougher regulatory stance.

Investors are responding fast. Crypto ETFs are raking in capital: Bitcoin funds pulled in $5.5 billion and Ether ETFs added $2.9 billion in July alone. That surge in institutional interest helped fuel the current rally.

Together, the capital inflows, regulatory clarity, and altcoin momentum have powered what many are now calling “Crypto 2.0” — a new phase of growth and mainstream integration for digital assets.