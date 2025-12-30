Cupid shares hit all-time high, up over 550% in 2025; here's trigger behind today's rally

Shares of Cupid Ltd climbed on Tuesday,surging as much as 4.31 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 507.50 on the BSE, over its previous close of Rs 486.50. The counter has delivered multibagger returns to investors, gaining over 565 per cent in 2025 so far.

The stock’s sharp rally followed a key strategic update from the company. In an exchange filing, Cupid Limited said its board has granted in-principle approval to set up a new FMCG manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The proposed plant will be Cupid’s first manufacturing unit outside India and is aimed at deepening its presence in global markets, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The company said the Saudi Arabia base will help strengthen regional supply chains, reduce delivery timelines, and support faster servicing of demand for its expanding FMCG portfolio.

According to the exchange filing, the project will be funded through the company's internal accruals. The move is expected to deepen Cupid's global footprint and ensure better product availability across KSA and other GCC nations.

Earlier on December 23, the company announced a significant reduction in the pledge of equity shares by its promoter and promoter group. The pledged shareholding was pared down from 36.13 per cent as of September 30, 2025, to 20 per cent. Commenting on the development, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director, Cupid Limited, stated, “The reduction in promoter share pledge is a reflection of our strengthening balance sheet and sustained business momentum.”

From a technical perspective, according to data from Trendlyne, the relative strength index (RSI) stands at 90.9, indicating that the Cupid stock is in an overbought zone. Similarly, the money flow index is at 100, also signalling strongly overbought conditions.