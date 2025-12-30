Hindustan Copper shares doubled investor wealth in 2025; stock up 85% in 6 months

Shares of Hindustan Copper remained in high demand on D-Street during Tuesday’s trading session, surging significantly as copper prices rallied to record highs in both domestic and international markets. The state-owned miner has emerged as a standout multibagger in 2025, effectively doubling investor wealth since the start of the year.

On the BSE, the stock opened with upbeat momentum, rising as much as 6.62 per cent to touch day’s high of Rs 519.75 on Tuesday. By the time of the last check, the counter was holding firm, trading 6.35 per cent higher at Rs 518.40.

The scrip has witnessed a stellar run over the past year. BSE data shows that Hindustan Copper shares have zoomed more than 100 per cent year-to-date (YTD), climbing from Rs 247.95 to current levels of Rs 518.40. The bullish sentiment has intensified recently, with the stock gaining nearly 26 per cent in just the last five days and rallying over 50 per cent in the past month alone. On a six-month basis, the counter has delivered impressive returns of nearly 85 per cent.

Market participants attribute this buying frenzy to the sharp appreciation in the underlying commodity. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), copper futures for the January 30, 2026 expiry rose by 5.9 per cent, touching a day’s high of Rs 1,306.05 per kilogram.

On the Comex, copper futures climbed to a day’s high of $5.71 per pound and were last seen trading at $5.70 per pound.

The broader sentiment for the metal remains robust. Copper prices have gained more than 40 per cent in 2025 so far, driven by escalating fears of global shortages and rising consumption from the technology sector.