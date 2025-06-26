Business Today
This defence stock in focus today on order win from a MNC 

The defence sector firm said it has received an order from one of the leading multinational companies.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 26, 2025 9:14 AM IST
This defence stock in focus today on order win from a MNC defence stock: Shares of DCX Systems closed at Rs 288.25 on BSE on Wednesday. Market cap of DCX Systems stood at Rs 3274 crore on BSE.

Shares of defence firm DCX Systems are in news today after the firm said it has received an order from one of the leading multinational companies. The value of the order is Rs 4.36 crore. 

Shares of DCX Systems closed at Rs 288.25 on BSE on Wednesday. Market cap of DCX Systems stood at Rs 3274 crore on BSE. The stock has a beta of 1.11, indicating high volatility in a year.  

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of DCX Systems stands at 42, signaling it's trading in the neither in overbought nor in the oversold territory. DCX Systems shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. 

"We wish to inform that the company has received order amounting to Rs 4.36 Crores from one of the leading multinational companies specialized in the areas of defence, aerospace, space, and security systems," said DCX Systems.  

The purchase order is for manufacturing & supply of special test equipment in accordance with the terms and conditions of the purchase order. 

On June 17, the firm won orders worth Rs 28.59 crore for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies from Israeli firms. 

DCX Systems revealed order details as given below: 

ELTA Systems Ltd, Israel    Rs 7.89 Crore

Elbit Systems Ltd, Israel    Rs 10.83 Crore

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Israel Rs 5.04 Crore

Domestic Customers       Rs 4.83 Crore

DCX Systems is one of the leading for Electronic Systems and cable harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 26, 2025 9:11 AM IST
