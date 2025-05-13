This defence stock in focus today on orders from Israel 

Shares of defence firm DCX Systems are in news today after the firm said it has received orders worth Rs 28.60 crore from Israeli firms. DCX Systems said it has received export purchase order(s) from its customer(s) amounting to about Rs. 28.60 crore in the normal course of business.

Shares of DCX Systems closed 1.61% higher at Rs 297.20 on BSE on Monday. Market cap of DCX Systems climbed to Rs 3,310 crore on BSE. Total 0.79 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.36 crore.

The stock has a beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of DCX Systems stands at 60.3, signaling it's trading in the neither in overbought nor in the oversold territory. DCX Systems shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

DCX Systems revealed order details as given below:

Rs 13.60 crore order from ELTA Systems Ltd, Israel for manufacture and supply of CIWS Antenna

Rs 6.33 crore order from ELTA Systems Ltd, Israel for manufacture and supply of supply of Cable and

Wire Harness Assemblies

Rs 3.79 crore order from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd, Israel for manufacture and supply of supply of Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies.

Rs 2.45 crore order from Elbit Systems Ltd, Israel for manufacture and supply of Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies.

Rs 2.43 crore order from overseas customers for manufacture and supply of Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies.

DCX Systems is one of the leading for Electronic Systems and cable harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers.