Shares of Deepak Nitrite fell nearly 5% on Friday after the speciality chemicals player reported its Q1 earnings. Deepak Nitrite shares slipped 4.65% to Rs 1,785 against the previous close of Rs 1872.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 24,973 crore.

Total 0.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.12 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1780.50 on April 7, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 3094.70 on August 22, 2024.

The chemicals firm reported a 44.6% year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q1 net profit at Rs 112 crore against a net profit of Rs 202.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell 12.8% to Rs 1,889.8 crore in Q1 against Rs 2,166.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

EBITDA crashed 38.8% to Rs 189.3 crore in this quarter from Rs 309.4 crore year-on-year. The EBITDA margin slipped to 10% from 14.3% last year.

Deepak Nitrite is a leading chemica[ intermediates producer with a diversified portfotio catering to the colorants, life sciences, ptastics, textites, laminates, automobites, paints, resins, construction chemicals and energy sectors. lts products are manufactured across six locations, all of which are accredited by Responsibte Care.