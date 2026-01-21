Business Today
Defence update: Centrum Electronics wins order from GRSE, more details

Centrum Electronics shares closed 0.90% lower at Rs 2231.95 in the previous session (January 20). Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3289 crore. 

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 21, 2026 8:34 AM IST
Defence update: Centrum Electronics wins order from GRSE, more detailsCentrum Electronics share price today

Shares of Centrum Electronics are in news today after the electronics system design and manufacturing company said it has won an order from shipbuilder firm Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE). The size of the order is Rs 29.40 crore.  The order is to be executed by February 2028. 

"We are pleased to announce that we have received an order from GRSE for the supply of Advanced Naval Navigation Systems. This significant win marks a major milestone for the company, as it adds a completely new system tailored for deployment on frontline warships, to Centrum's suite of offerings," said Centrum. 

"This opportunity positions Centum to expand its presence in the defence maritime domain and underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, mission-critical technologies to India’s armed forces," the company added. . 

Centum Electronics Limited is one of the largest Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) companies in India. It offers entire spectrum of design services and manufacturing of systems, subsystems for mission critical products in Defence, Space, Aerospace, Industrial, Transportation and Medical sectors.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 21, 2026 8:34 AM IST
