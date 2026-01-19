CG Power stock surges 8% on latest order win, check details 

Shares of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose over 8% in early deals today after the firm said it won a landmark order worth Rs 900 crore (USD 99.2 million) from Tallgrass Integrated Logistics Solutions LLC, USA, for a large-scale data centre project in the United States.

CG Power stock zoomed 8.21% to Rs 608 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 561.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 93,436 crore. Later, the CG Power stock ended 5.07% higher at Rs 590.35 against the previous close of Rs 561.85.

The company said the order marks its entry into the global data centre segment and is the largest single direct export order ever won by CG Power for the supply of power transformers.

CG Power will supply power transformers engineered to meet the stringent reliability, efficiency and uptime requirements of hyperscale data centre applications.

The order is to be executed over 12 to 20 months.

"This landmark order from Tallgrass is a strategic platform win for CG and marks our entry into the rapidly growing global data center vertical. It validates our capability to deliver globally benchmarked, mission-critical technology solutions from India, and reinforces our position as a trusted global partner in applications where reliability and performance are non-negotiable," said Amar Kaul, Global CEO & Managing Director.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on January 27, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results, on standalone as well as consolidated basis, for the nine months and quarter ended 31st December, 2025.

CG Power is engaged in the providing end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries and consumers for the management and application of electrical energy. The company offers products, services and solutions through two segments: Power Systems and Industrial Systems. Its power systems segment includes transformers, switchgear, automation and turnkey projects. Its industrial systems segment includes electric motors, alternators, drives, traction electronics and supervisory control and data acquisition systems (SCADA).