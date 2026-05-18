Defence stock: This multibagger hit record high on Q4 earnings; Elara sees more upside

Multibagger stock: Shares of Solar Industries hit their record high in the afternoon session today on the back of stellar quarterly earnings. The defence firm, which manufactures explosives, issued FY27 revenue guidance by 42% to Rs 14,000 crore and capex by 32% to Rs 2,050 crore, targeting 30% export growth. This also led to positive sentiment around the stock.

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Solar Industries reported a 70% rise in Q4 earnings to Rs 548 crore in Q4 against Rs 322.53 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 41% to Rs 3,052.75 crore in Q4 against Rs 2,166.55 crore in the year-ago period.

The company logged the highest ever quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 870 crore in Q4 rising 59% from Rs 546 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin came at 28.51% in Q4 against 25.21% a year ago.

Elara Capital maintain a buy call on the defence stock with a price target of Rs 21,290. Defence revenue surged 134% YoY to Rs 1000 crore. International business clocked a growth of 32% YoY. EBITDA margin expanded 210bps YoY to 27.1%. Defence orderbook stands at Rs 21300 crore. The brokerage raised its FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by 14%/17% for the defence firm.

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The multibagger stock rose 4.15% to a record high of Rs 18,088 today against the previous close of Rs 17,351.Market cap of the explosives firm stood at Rs 1.63 lakh crore. Total 0.76 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 135.82 crore.

The stock has clocked multibagger returns of 379% and 1351% in three and five years, respectively.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Solar Industries India stands at 47.6, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Solar Industries India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day but higher than the 20 day, 200 day moving averages.

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Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.