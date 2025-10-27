Multibagger defence stock: Q2 profit slips but EBITDA margin up 37%, stock in focus today

Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies, a specialist in anti-drone systems and defence training simulators, reported a 4.7% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹59.4 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, compared to ₹62.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue slipped by 28.3% year-on-year to ₹173.6 crore from ₹242 crore, and EBITDA slipped 19% to ₹65 crore, reflecting the impact of reduced topline.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Despite this, the company achieved an EBITDA margin of 37.2%, up from 33% in the previous year, indicating improved cost efficiency.

Sequentially, Zen Technologies showed growth, with net profit rising 16.6% and revenue increasing 9.7% over the previous quarter. As of September 30, 2025, the company maintained an order book valued at ₹675.04 crore, signalling ongoing demand for its defence technology solutions.

The defence stock closed at Rs 1397.05 on October 24. The multibagger stock rose 584% in three years and gained 1671% in five years.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,614 crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 946.65 on February 19, 2025 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 2627.95 on December 24, 2024.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Zen Technologies won a Rs 37-crore order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of indigenous anti-drone systems with hard-kill capabilities, to be executed within a year. The company said that the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction and that its promoters have no interest in the awarding entity.