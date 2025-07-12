Dividend, bonus shares: TCS, Bharti Airtel, others to turn ex-dates next week

Stock investors are likely to track domestic quarterly earnings, global cues and updates on US-India trade negotiations going into the next week. Stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Bharti Airtel Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Dabur India Ltd and others will turn ex-dates for dividends next week. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd and others will go ex-bonus during the week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Advertisement

The IT major TCS board had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share for FY25. July 16 is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible TCS shareholders for dividend purpose. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names in the list at the end of Wednesday (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend. The dividend, if approved, will be paid around August 4, the company told stock exchanges earlier.

The Bharti Airtel board at its meeting held on May 13 had recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the 30th AGM. July 18 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval, the company told the stock exchanges.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Kotak Mahindra Bank board had recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the AGM. July 18 is the record date for the same.

The IDBI Bank board held its meeting on June 25 and recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.10 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. July 15 is the record date for the same.

Cummins India Ltd (Rs 33.50 per share) July 18 is the record date, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (Rs 6.5 per share) July 15 is the record date, Dabur India Ltd (Rs 5.25 per share) July 18 is the record date and a dozen other stocks will go ex-dividend next week.

