Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: Are BSE, NSE open or closed on Tuesday, October 21?

The Indian stock market shall remain closed on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 but will observe a special one-hour session on the account of Muhurat trading. Both BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) shall host a special trading session for Muhurat trading from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm today.

Indian stock markets observed a regular trading session on Monday, October 20, despite some states celebrating Diwali. The official holiday for the festival of Diwali is scheduled on Tuesday but the ritual of one-hour Muhurat trading session shall be observed on Dalal Street.

The Muhurat trading session will include a one-hour normal window from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm on Tuesday, October 21. This hsall be preceded by a 15 minute pre-open session from 1.30 pm to 1.45 pm and post close modification will be done until 2.55 pm on both exchanges. Samvat 2082 shall begin from today.

October 22 is also a market holiday on the account of Diwali Balipratipada. The next stock market holiday will arrive on November 05 on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurb Shri Guru Nanak Dev. While the last stock market holiday of 2025 will be seen on December 25, 2025 for Christmas.

Equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment shall remain closed on Tuesday, other than Muhurat trading period. Along with this, the currency market, currency derivative segment, commodity derivatives segment and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment shall also remain closed today. However, currency and EGR segment shall open in the evening session.

Stock markets are open to celebrate the beginning of new Samvat on Muhurat trading. It is a tradition which has been celebrated by stock market investors since 1957. Muhurat Trading is a decade old ritual where investments are made to create generational wealth, inviting prosperity and good fortune to their portfolios.

All the investors, who have an active demat account, can trade during the Muhurat Trading. There is no limit for the size of order as an investor can buy a single stock also. An investor can choose the stock(s) as per their financial goals, and place the trade during the main trading session on October 21 between 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm.