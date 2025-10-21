Nifty up 7 years straight in Muhurat trading: Will Samvat 2082 make it eight?

As Muhurat trading returns this October 21, market sentiment is leaning bullish—and history supports it. With Nifty 50 and Sensex closing higher in seven of the last ten Samvat-opening sessions, data suggests the festive hour may once again deliver gains. Analysts say Samvat 2082 could kick off with symbolic cheer—and set the stage for a more substantial rally ahead.

The special Muhurat trading session, held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm on Diwali day, marks the beginning of the Hindu financial year—Samvat 2082. While volumes remain light, the sentiment has historically skewed positive. Over the past decade, benchmark indices have ended the session in the green eight times, with average gains of 0.4% to 0.9%. The past seven consecutive years have seen the Nifty 50 notch returns around 0.5% during this hour-long window.

This year’s Muhurat session follows a muted Samvat 2081, where broader markets delivered only around 1% return between November 2024 and September 2025. But experts believe the consolidation phase has built a solid base for upside in the new Samvat year.

According to market experts, the Indian equity markets are well-positioned to deliver stronger returns in Samvat 2082. A substantial ₹12 lakh crore tax-free budgetary push and expected GST 2.0 reforms could revive consumption and accelerate corporate earnings growth—particularly the double-digit growth that has been missing for the last few quarters.

Experts also pointed to the possibility of a strategic India–US trade agreement as a near-term catalyst for export growth and bilateral market expansion.

Technically, the Nifty has been trading sideways after rebounding from a key demand zone. Analysts describe this as a “healthy pause” within a broader uptrend and say it offers long-term investors a strategic entry point.

Muhurat trading is known for symbolic, rather than high-volume, transactions. But the underlying optimism—especially amid policy tailwinds—could trigger stronger buying beyond the ceremonial hour.

Indian stock markets will remain closed on October 22 for Balipratipada.