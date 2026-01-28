Dixon Technologies shares tumble 45% in four months, trading near 52-week low; buy, sell or hold?

Dixon Technologies shares are trading near their 52-week low in the current session. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 9994.05 in the previous session (January 27). The stock, majorly in a downtrend, has fallen 45% from its 52-week high of Rs 18,471 reached on September 25, 2025. Dixon Technologies stock has turned oversold on charts with its RSI falling to 22.2, below the 30 threshold.

Dixon Technologies shares are in a weak zone. The stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, signalling the trend has been on a negative side for the market leader in its segment.

However, Dixon Technologies shares rose 273% in three years and gained 261% in five years.

In the current session, Dixon Technologies shares were trading 0.28% lower at Rs 10,151. The stock fell to a low of Rs 10,035.

Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 61,626 crore. The stock has lost 34% in three months.

Outlook and Price targets

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 9700 and resistance at Rs 11,150. A decisive move above the Rs 11,150 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 12,000. The expected trading range will be between Rs 9,700 and Rs 12,000 in the short-term."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Dixon Technologies remains in a firm medium-term downtrend, forming consistent lower highs and lower lows after rejection from the Rs 18,000 region, indicating sustained distribution. A recent breakdown below the Rs 10,500–Rs 10,800 support zone has flipped this area into strong overhead resistance. The outlook stays negative unless price reclaims Rs 11,000 on a closing basis; until then, downside targets are Rs 9,600 followed by Rs 9,000, where historical demand and psychological support may emerge."

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Technical Equity Research, SMC Global Securities said, "Dixon Technologies’ chart signals a clear shift in trend after forming a prominent double-top pattern near record highs. The stock has decisively broken below its crucial horizontal support zone placed around 12,500 levels, confirming distribution at higher levels. Prices are now trading below key short-term moving averages, reflecting sustained selling pressure and weakening momentum. The breach of long-term support has opened room for a deeper corrective phase, with downside risks extending towards the 9,500–9000 zone."

Sachin Gupta, VP-Research, Choice Broking said ,"On the monthly chart, Dixon has remained in a persistent downtrend over the past five months, consistently forming a lower top–lower bottom structure, indicating sustained weakness. Both daily and weekly RSI are deeply oversold, hovering around 24, which could lead to short-term short covering. Overall, any pullback in the coming days may present an opportunity to sell on rise. Traders are advised to maintain a sell-on-rise strategy in Dixon Technologies."

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.