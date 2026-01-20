Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Dixon Technologies stock gets another target price cut, more details

Dixon Technologies stock gets another target price cut, more details

Dixon Technologies shares were trading 0.23% lower at Rs 11,002 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 66,632 crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 20, 2026 10:18 AM IST
Dixon Technologies stock gets another target price cut, more details Dixon Technologies share price today

Shares of Dixon Technologies, which are under short-term correction, have received a target price cut from brokerage Investec. The brokerage has cut its target price to Rs 15,000 from Rs 18,900 while maintaining a buy call. The stock has lost 32% in three months and fallen 17.37% in a month. It's down 37% in a year.  

Advertisement

Related Articles

The brokerage has lowered FY26-28E EBITDA estimates by 5-14% primarily due to uncertainties related to delay in obtaining government approvals for Vivo & HKC JVs & slowdown in consumer demand (especially Mobiles) 

The stock trades at 40x FY28E EPS (vs 60x 3-4 months ago), which according to the brokerage more than reflects its concerns. 

The brokerage expects the firm to receive approvals for Vivo and HKC JVs in the next couple of months, which should provide revenue growth and margin comfort for FY27-28 estimates.  

However, Dixon would continue to increase value addition in Mobiles, IT Hardware and Telecom categories by integrating backwards, Investec said. 

In the current session, the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) stock was trading 0.23% lower at Rs 11,002 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 66,632 crore. 

Advertisement

Earlier, brokerages such as HSBC and Nomura cut their price targets on the EMS stock. 

Brokerage HSBC pared its price target to Rs 15,500 from Rs 19,600 but maintained its buy call on the stock. HSBC said a surge in memory prices, delayed JV approvals, mobile PLI expiry concerns etc weigh on near-term performance of the firm. 

Nomura cut its target price to Rs 16,598 on Dixon stock while maintaining its buy stance. The Japanese brokerage cited slower near-term growth and earnings cuts. It also lowered its valuation multiple. 

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 20, 2026 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today