Epigral Q4 FY25: Net profit up 13% at Rs 87 crore; Rs 3.5 per share final dividend declared

Chemical manufacturer Epigral has disclosed plans to expand its CPVC and Epichlorohydrin capacity, targeting completion in the first half of FY2027. This strategic expansion is anticipated to contribute significantly to the company's growth from FY2027 onwards. "Considering the growth opportunity, we further announced expanding our CPVC and Epichlorohydrin capacity, which are expected to commission in the first half of FY2027 and will contribute from FY2027 onwards," stated Maulik Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Epigral.

Epigral's financial performance in the quarter ending March 31, 2025, was marked by a 13 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 87 crore, compared to Rs 77 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter climbed 20 per cent, amounting to Rs 631 crore, up from Rs 526 crore in Q4 FY2024. The robust performance has further strengthened the company’s balance sheet, with a notable enhancement in its return on capital employed (ROCE), which improved to 25% in FY2025 from 18% the previous year.

The company's full-year revenue also saw significant growth, reaching Rs. 2,565 crore, marking a 33 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year. This growth was largely driven by an 11 per cent rise in volume, particularly from high-value products. "We ended FY2025 with the highest ever revenue of Rs 2,565 crore, a growth of 33 per cent compared to the previous year. This growth is on account of a volume rise of 11 per cent, majorly from high-value products," Patel highlighted.

Additionally, Epigral's credit rating was upgraded from Crisil AA- to Crisil AA, reflecting its improved financial stability. Net Debt/EBITDA improved significantly to 0.7x from 2.0x in FY2024. The company aims to strengthen its integrated complex by reaching optimum utilisation of these projects, focusing on import substitute products, and further diversifying and increasing its Derivatives & Specialty business.

"Our integrated complex will further strengthen, once these projects reach optimum utilisation. We are geared up and strengthened our position, to grow further, by focusing on import substitute products," Patel added.

The company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share. "Total dividend for FY2025 aggregates to Rs 6 per share, 60 per cent on face value of Rs 10," it also said.

Meanwhile, shares of Epigral rose 0.79 per cent to close at Rs 1,778.15 crore today.