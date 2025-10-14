Eureka Forbes, Lloyds Metals, FirstCry among JM Financial's top Diwali 2025 picks with up to 31% upside

JM Financial has unveiled its Diwali 2025 stock picks, highlighting 12 companies across key sectors that offer potential returns of up to 31 per cent. The brokerage's recommendations span consumer durables, metals, automobiles, banking, healthcare and new-age technology firms, reflecting a diversified festive portfolio.

Eureka Forbes tops the list with the highest projected upside of 31 per cent. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 715 against its current market price of Rs 545, citing strong prospects in the consumer durables segment. Lloyds Metals & Energy follows closely with an estimated 28 per cent potential rise, as JM Financial expects the stock to reach Rs 1,680 from Rs 1,318, supported by sustained metal demand.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes and Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) are each projected to deliver 25 per cent gains, with target prices of Rs 2,900 and Rs 460, respectively. The metals and new-age segments, according to the brokerage, are positioned for robust earnings growth.

Anant Raj, operating in the data center business, offers a 23 per cent upside to Rs 844, while IIFL Finance is seen climbing 22 per cent to Rs 600. Auto ancillary player Fiem Industries is also expected to deliver a 22 per cent return, with a target of Rs 2,400 from Rs 1,960.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is projected to gain 17 per cent to Rs 9,000, reflecting optimism in the healthcare space. Maruti Suzuki India offers a 16 per cent potential upside to Rs 19,000.

Astral, in the building materials segment, is expected to advance 13 per cent to Rs 1,600. Among financial names, Axis Bank and L&T Finance are forecast to deliver 12 per cent gains, with respective targets of Rs 1,330 and Rs 300.