Expert on 2026 market setup: Reliance Jio IPO on radar, key sectors in focus

As domestic equities approach the final sessions of 2025 and move into the new year, focus has shifted to potential investment opportunities in 2026. In a conversation with Business Today on Monday, Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, spoke on the initial public offering (IPO) landscape and segments to track.

Reviewing listing performances this year, Bolinjkar highlighted Meesho Ltd as one of the standout IPOs of 2025. In comparison, he said Tata Capital Ltd failed to meet post-listing expectations despite strong grey market interest ahead of its debut.

On evaluating upcoming offerings, he suggested investors consider business fundamentals, sector prospects, market positioning, institutional interest and valuations.

He noted that premium pricing is common in current IPOs, making scrutiny important. Even without allotment, he said quality issues may still offer entry opportunities after listing, citing ICICI Prudential AMC as an example.

Looking ahead, Bolinjkar said the Reliance Jio IPO remains among the most closely watched prospects for 2026.

Commenting on underperforming counters such as Ola Electric, Tejas Networks, Praj Industries, Sterling & Wilson Solar, K&R Constructions, Newgen Software Technologies , Route Mobile and Whirlpool, he said Whirlpool could see improvement, while several others face challenges linked to fundamentals.

For 2026, Bolinjkar expects segments including chemicals, FMCG, energy and commodity-linked businesses to remain in focus.