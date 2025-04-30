Federal Bank Q4 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 1,030 crore, board declares dividend 

Federal Bank on Wednesday reported a 13.67% rise in net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Profit for the quarter came at Rs 1030 crore compared with Rs 906 crore in the same quarter last year. Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter rose 8.31 per cent YoY to Rs 2,377.4 crore from Rs 2195 crore YoY.

Total income of the last quarter grew 13.70% YoY to reach Rs 7654.31Cr. Earnings per share (EPS) annualized came at Rs 17.02 for the quarter.

Fee income climbed 30.11% to Rs 800.47 crore in Q4 from Rs 615 crore in the year ago period.

The Federal Bank board recommended a dividend of 60% at Rs 1.20 per equity share on face value of Rs 12.00 each for the year 2024-25.

Gross NPAs of the bank fell to Rs 4375.54 crore in Q4, which as a percentage to Gross Advances stood at 1.84%. In the year ago period, gross NPAs stood at 2.13%.



The net NPA and Net NPA as a percentage to Net Advances as on 31st March 2025 stood at Rs. 1040.38 Cr and 0.44% respectively. In the year ago period, net NPAs stood at 0.60%.

KVS Manian, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank said, “As we have consistently articulated, our focus remains on profitable growth - driven by sustainable, high-quality earnings aligned with long term value creation. This quarter’s performance is a strong validation of that approach. It has also been a transformative year for the Bank, with several strategic initiatives beginning to deliver tangible outcomes. Notably, our focused efforts in mid-yield segments and current accounts have shown significant traction, with current account balances growing 35% YoY (27% QoQ) and a 19% growth in mid-yield segments.