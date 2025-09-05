FirstCry shares jump 12%, stock up 33% from 52-week low; here’s why

Shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, the parent company of baby products retailer FirstCry, rose 12 per cent in Friday’s trade after the GST Council’s decision on Thursday to cut taxes on a host of everyday items, including baby care, personal care and beauty products.

The Council approved a uniform 5 per cent GST on essentials such as milk products, talcum powder, shampoo and toothpaste, down from the earlier 12–18 per cent slabs.

FirstCry shares jumped 11.7 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 393.20 apiece on the BSE, over its previous close of Rs 352. At 11:16 am, the shares were up 10.37 per cent at Rs 388.50. The scrip is 33 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 291.

The company’s market capitalisation rose to Rs 20,338 crore, with 3.89 lakh shares changing hands on the BSE, amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.78 crore.

Among technical indicators, the stock is trading above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100- and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but below 200-day SMAs. The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 40.9. The stock had a beta of 1.4 in the last one year, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Brokerage JM Financial, in a note last month, said FirstCry reported “a muted 1QFY26” with India Multi-channel GMV growth moderating to 9.7 per cent year-on-year due to slower offline momentum and operational disruptions, while International GMV grew only 3.3 per cent. Consolidated gross margin expanded 80 basis points YoY to 38.5 per cent on higher contribution from home brands, but adjusted EBITDA margin rose just 50 bps to 5.0 per cent owing to elevated fulfilment costs.

Meanwhile, Brainbees Solutions operates one of India’s largest multi-channel platforms for mothers, babies and kids, offering a wide range of products from leading domestic and global brands alongside its own home brands. The company also runs a pre-school business for children through a network of franchise partners across the country.