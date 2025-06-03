Forgotten shares? Govt portal lets you track, reclaim unclaimed investments, dividends

Millions of investors in India have unclaimed shares and dividends lying idle, either due to oversight or procedural delays. According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), over 1.1 billion unclaimed shares worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore and unclaimed dividends worth around Rs 6,000 crore are currently held with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA).

To address this, the IEPFA was established under the Companies Act, 2013, to ensure rightful claimants can recover their investments. Unclaimed shares and dividends that remain untouched for seven consecutive years are transferred by companies to the IEPFA. Investors or their legal heirs can then file claims under Section 124 of the Act, following the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016.

Although the claims process currently involves submitting several documents online, including proof of identity and ownership, the IEPFA is working to make the experience smoother. In collaboration with SEBI, the authority plans to host a series of 'Niveshak Shivirs' (Investor Camps) across major cities to assist investors in resolving issues and filing claims.

One of the biggest developments is a new one-stop digital platform aimed at simplifying the entire claims process. This upcoming portal will offer real-time claim tracking, automated data validation through integration with PAN, depositories, and banks, and direct communication with companies—making the process more efficient and transparent for investors.

"The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) portal serves as a vital link for investors to trace and claim their unclaimed dividends, shares, and debentures. These assets, which remain unclaimed for seven consecutive years, are transferred to the IEPFA. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has developed an integrated portal to enhance the reclaim process. This advanced portal will enable real-time tracking, ensure data verification, and streamline the transfer of unclaimed shares and dividends, empowering investors to secure what is rightfully theirs," said Rajani Tandale, Senior Vice President, Mutual Fund at 1 Finance.

She added: "Additionally, the authority, in collaboration with SEBI, has launched the Niveshak Shivir initiative to raise investor awareness and simplify the reclaim process. Any person whose unclaimed or unpaid amount has been transferred by the company to the IEPF may claim their refunds from the IEPF authority. To claim such an amount, the claimant needs to file form IEPF-5 along with the requisite documents."

The IEPFA has also introduced key procedural relaxations. For claims up to ₹5 lakh, the need for a succession certificate has been waived. Additionally, self-attested documents are now accepted in place of notarised ones—making it easier for retail investors and legal heirs to submit valid claims.

To help identify dormant investments, the IEPFA has upgraded its online search facility, enabling investors to quickly check if they or their family members have any unclaimed shares or dividends.

With rising investor awareness and digital tools, the path to recovering lost investments is now more accessible than ever.

Here’s a snapshot of the procedure to claim a refund:

Access the IEPF-5 webform to file a claim. Read all instructions on the website and instruction kit before filling out the form.

After filling out the form, submit it online. Upon successful submission, an acknowledgement with an SRN (Service Request Number) will be generated. Note this SRN for tracking.

Take a printout of the filled IEPF-5 form along with the acknowledgement issued post submission.

Submit the original indemnity bond, a copy of the acknowledgement, and the IEPF-5 form, along with other required documents mentioned in the form, to the Nodal Officer (IEPF) of the company at its registered office. Mark the envelope as "Claim for refund from IEPF Authority".

Once the company verifies the claim form, the IEPF Authority will process the refund and transfer the amount electronically to the claimant’s account.