From Rs 30 to Rs 1,000! Why this multibagger stock is showing 50% fall today in some apps today

Vimta Labs ex-bonus: Mutlibagger healthcare stock Vimta Labs Ltd is showing up to 50 per cent fall in some trading apps today as all these the shares turned ex-bonus, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. The company had announced to issue bonus stocks for the eligible shareholders in 1:1 ratio, which is indicating a sharp downside in their stock price.

Vimta Labs has issued one share with a face value of Rs 2 each for every one share held with a face value of Rs 2 each held as on the record date. Only those shareholders who hold the stock as of the record date will be eligible to receive the bonus shares of Vimta Labs. Investors buying the stock on or after the ex-demerger date will not be considered eligible.

Shares of Vimta Labs settled at Rs 1,006.20 on Thursday and opened at Rs 509.95 on Friday, post the adjustment of 1:1 bonus. It is possible that trading apps of certain brokerages might be showing the unadjusted share price for yesterday and, thus, suggesting an up 49-50 per cent-odd fall on the counter.

Post adjustment of bonus issue, shares of Vimta Labs gained nearly 3 per cent to Rs 516.35 on Friday, with its total market capitalization nearing Rs 2,300 crore mark. The stock has tumbled nearly 15 per cent from its adjusted 52-week high at Rs 591.5, hit on February 12, 2025. The stock zoomed nearly 3,230 per cent until Thursday from its unadjusted covid-19 lows at Rs 30.

Vimta Labs had announced to issue 2,22,52,78 bonus shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, fixing Friday, June 13 as the record date to determine the eligibility for the same. The company announced Monday, June 16, as the deemed date of allotment and the effective listing of the bonus shall be done on Tuesday, June 17.

Vimta Labs reported 31.2 per cent rise in its net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 18.32 crore, while its revenue increased 31.4 per cent YoY to Rs 96.08 crore for the March 2025 quarter. The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share of the investors.

In another exchange filing with the bourses Vimta Labs said that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025 to consider and approve the allotment of bonus equity shares to the existing shareholders as on record date along with other items of agenda.

Promoters own 36.70 per cent stake in the company, while public investors own 63.30 per cent stake as of March 31, 2025. MFs barely hold any stake in the company, while more than 55.96 lakh retail investors own about 25.17 per cent stake in the company for Q4FY25.