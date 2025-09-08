Multibagger stock: Shares of multibagger Godawari Power & Ispat are trading near their record high. the stock of the steel producing major reached a record high of Rs 255.70 on September 4 this year. The shares of the steel and power manufacturer are trading near the overbought zone with an RSI of 69.2. An RSI above 70 indicates a stock is overbought on charts and RSI below 30 signals it is oversold in that session.

The metal major logged a net profit CAGR of 45% in the last five years.

In the current session, Godawari Power stock was trading at Rs 242.75 against the previous close of Rs 242.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 16,249 crore in the current session. The shares of the steel and power manufacturer’s stock have gained 31% in a year and risen 14% in 2025. Total 0.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.99 crore in the current session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 16,253 crore.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 145.55 on March 3, 2025.

In five years, the stock has gained 1537.22%.

Godawari Power shares have a beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 56.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Godawari Power shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Analysts have mixed views on the near-term outlook of the stock.

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said," GPIL is facing resistance and witnessing profit booking. While buying volumes at higher levels are comparatively elevated versus average volumes, this could turn into an exhaustion signal if the stock slips below Rs 230. For the uptrend to resume, the price needs to sustain above Rs 255.

Overall, the setup suggests adopting a cautious approach on the long side. If the stock trades below Rs 237, it may decline further towards the Rs 230–210 zone."

Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox said, "Godawari Power & Ispat stock has been in a prolonged consolidation phase over the past 1 to 1.5 years, oscillating between Rs 176 and Rs 238. Recently, GPIL witnessed a decisive breakout above the critical resistance level of Rs 240, signaling a positive shift in market dynamics.

From a technical standpoint, the breakout is supported by healthy volumes, indicating strong participation from buyers. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been sustaining above 60 over the last few days, reflecting continued bullish momentum. Additionally, the ADX stands at a strong 41, indicating a well-established trend.

As long as the stock holds above Rs 240, it can gradually move toward the Rs 275–Rs 280 target range. The bullish view will be invalidated only if the stock slips below Rs 230, suggesting a potential return to consolidation or further weakness. Overall, the structure supports further upside, making GPIL an attractive play in the near term."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi says, "Support will be Rs 235 and resistance at Rs 254. A decisive move above the Rs 254 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 260. The expected trading range is between Rs 230 and Rs 260 for the short-term."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Godawari Power stock price is bearish on the Daily charts & also overbought with strong resistance at Rs 254. Investors should be booking profit as a Daily close below the support of Rs 239 could lead to a target of Rs 216 in the near term."

About the Company

Godawari Power is a steel company, which operates through two segments: Steel and Electricity. Its geographic segments include domestic market and export market. The company is engaged in iron and steel industry, power sector and mining sector.