Godrej Industries Q2 results: Profit falls 16% to Rs 242 crore; revenue up 5%

Godrej Industries Limited (GIL) reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as profits declined sharply even though revenue posted modest growth. The conglomerate’s consolidated net profit, attributable to owners, fell 15.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 242.4 crore from Rs 288 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations inched up 4.7 per cent YoY to Rs 5,032 crore, compared with Rs 4,804 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Despite the uptick in revenue, operational performance came under heavy pressure. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 76.5 per cent YoY to Rs 134.7 crore from Rs 573.9 crore. Consequently, the EBITDA margin shrank sharply to 2.7 per cent, down from 11.9 per cent a year earlier.

A segment-wise analysis shows a mixed performance across businesses. The ‘Estate & Property Development’ division emerged as the top contributor, generating Rs 1,950 crore in revenue and Rs 674 crore in profit before interest and tax (PBIT).

The ‘Animal Feed’ business was the second-largest contributor, posting Rs 1,217 crore in revenue, while the ‘Chemicals’ segment followed with Rs 1,059 crore.

The group’s listed subsidiaries reported contrasting performances. Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) maintained strong business momentum, with booking value surging 64 per cent YoY to Rs 8,505 crore, driven by sales of 7.14 million sq. ft.

Meanwhile, Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) reported record volumes in its Animal Feed segment. However, its Crop Protection business faced headwinds, as revenue fell to Rs 213 crore from Rs 297 crore a year ago.