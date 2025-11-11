Jupiter Wagons Q2 profit slumps 49% YoY; income slips 22%

Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) on Monday reported a sharp decline in its consolidated net profit for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), weighed down by lower income and operating performance.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) fell 49.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 45.3 crore compared with Rs 89.4 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income declined 21.8 per cent YoY to Rs 796.1 crore from Rs 1,018.8 crore a year ago.

Operating performance also weakened, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipping 25.7 per cent to Rs 103.6 crore against the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin contracted by 60 basis points (bps) to 13.2 per cent from 13.8 per cent in Q2 FY25.

Sequentially, however, consolidated income rose 71 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 786 crore, supported by better availability of wheelsets in the wagons business. EBITDA climbed 73 per cent QoQ to Rs 104 crore, while margins improved slightly from 13 per cent in Q1 FY26 to 13.2 per cent in Q2 FY26.

During the quarter, Jupiter Electric Mobility launched 10-foot and 20-foot containerised battery energy storage systems (BESS) ranging from 241 kWh to 3 MWh. The company said its first export and grid-scale BESS projects are under development.

In addition, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory secured orders worth Rs 215 crore for Vande Bharat wheelsets and Rs 113 crore for axle supplies. As of September 30, 2025, JWL's consolidated order book stood at Rs 5,538 crore.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Jupiter Wagons ended marginally lower, slipping 0.14 per cent to close at Rs 310.80 on BSE.