Groww IPO allotment date: Steps to check status, GMP, listing date & more

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent entity of the popular investment platform Groww, is set to finalise the share allotment for its Rs 6,632 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Monday. The issue received a healthy response from investors during the bidding process. Once finalised, investors can check their allotment status online through the registrar, MUFG Intime India.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO, open between November 4 and 7, was subscribed 17.6 times overall, underscoring robust investor demand. According to BSE data, the issue received bids for 641.87 crore shares against 36.47 crore shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category led the rally with a 22.02 times subscription, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 14.20 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 9.43 times.

Groww shares are set to debut on the bourses on Wednesday, November 12. In the grey market, the IPO is commanding a premium of Rs 5, suggesting a listing price of around Rs 105 per share — about 5 per cent above the upper end of the price band of Rs 100.

How to Check Groww IPO Allotment Status



On MUFG Intime India (Registrar’s Website):

Visit the MUFG Intime India website

Select ‘Groww IPO’ from the drop-down menu.

Enter your PAN or application number.

Click ‘Search’ to view your allotment status.

Advertisement



On BSE: Go to the BSE IPO allotment page

Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’.

Choose ‘Groww IPO’ from the issue list.

Enter your PAN or application number, then click ‘Submit’.

On NSE:

Visit the NSE IPO allotment page

If you are a new user, click ‘Sign Up’ and register using your PAN.

Log in with your username, password, and captcha code.

View your Groww IPO allotment details on the next screen.

