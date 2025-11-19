Groww shares end 5-session rally, skid 10% today; here's what experts suggest

Shares of newly listed Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of online investment platform Groww, dropped 10 per cent on Wednesday to hit their lower circuit limit of Rs 169.94, ending a strong five-session post-listing rally.

Even at today's low of Rs 169.94, the stock is still up 69.94 per cent from its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 100.

The Rs 6,632.30 crore IPO of Billionbrains Garage was open for subscription from November 4 to November 7. The issue included a fresh share sale worth Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 55,72,30,051 equity shares.

Commenting on the market action, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said Groww's current valuations appear elevated.

"From a short- to medium-term perspective, Groww's valuations look stretched. As a digital investing platform, it has made a notable impact in the financial services space. Investors should track the company’s earnings over the next few quarters before making major commitments. IPO investors may consider booking some profits at current levels," he noted.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said the stock doesn't look good on the charts and may fall towards Rs 120 level, suggesting that investors should consider exiting at current levels.

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran also advised investors to book profits, noting that a potential price correction up to Rs 133 appears likely.

Meanwhile, the company -- listed on November 12 -- is slated to announce its first quarterly results post-listing on November 21 (Friday).