Tata Tech shares poised for four-digit target; expert stays bullish on Infosys, Nifty IT

Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking, on Wednesday reiterated a positive stance on Nifty IT, highlighting improving technical indicators despite recent volatility in the sector.

Jani noted that although IT stocks corrected sharply earlier this year amid tariff-related concerns, the sub-index held above its previous lows and has been consolidating steadily. "Overall chart patterns look promising at current levels. 36,000 level is a strong support and unless the index breaks below 35,500, a meaningful rally could emerge by the first quarter of next year," he told Business Today.

According to him, investors may consider allocating a portion of their portfolio to IT, with selective opportunities in both large-cap and mid-cap counters.

Jani pointed out that Infosys Ltd has repeatedly taken support around Rs 1,400 after facing resistance near Rs 2,000 earlier. "Rs 1,400 is a crucial support zone. At current prices, one can consider long positions with a strict stop-loss below Rs 1,400,” he said. He expects the stock to potentially move towards Rs 1,800–1,900 by February–March 2026.

On Tata Technologies Ltd, Jani highlighted that the stock corrected significantly after its initial public offering (IPO) and continues to trade below key moving averages. However, he observed a constructive pattern. After forming a fresh low of Rs 640, the stock rebounded towards Rs 800 and is now retesting lower levels with declining volumes.

"Volume drying up indicates limited selling pressure. This makes the current range a favourable accumulation zone," he said. For long-term investors, he suggested maintaining a stop-loss near Rs 640–650. Jani believes the stock has potential to reach four-digit levels within six months if market conditions remain supportive.