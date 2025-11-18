Groww shares extend rally, now up 94% from issue price; what should investors do?

Shares of newly listed Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent of online investment platform Groww, extended their gains for the fifth straight session on Tuesday. The stock zoomed 10.95 per cent to touch a day high of Rs 193.91 on BSE. At this level, the counter has rallied 93.91 per cent from its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 100.

The Rs 6,632.30 crore IPO of Billionbrains Garage was open for subscription from November 4 to November 7. The issue included a fresh share sale worth Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 55,72,30,051 equity shares. The listing has been followed by sustained buying interest.

Commenting on the market action, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said Groww's current valuations appear elevated.

"From a short- to medium-term perspective, Groww's valuations look stretched. As a digital investing platform, it has made a notable impact in the financial services space. Investors should track the company’s earnings over the next few quarters before making major commitments. IPO investors may consider booking some profits at current levels," he noted.

On the technical front, an analyst observed that Rs 174 level would act as a key support for the stock.

"The stock was listed just last week. Chart-wise, it has a very short trading history. Immediate level-wise, Rs 175 would be the major support. Despite the limited data, the setup indicates that Rs 175 remains the key support level. For those carrying positions, Rs 175 is the level to watch. As long as it trades above this, the bias would stay positive," said Arpit Beriwal, Manager – Derivatives Analyst (Equity Research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL).

Meanwhile, the company -- listed on November 12 -- is slated to announce its first quarterly results post-listing on November 21 (Friday).