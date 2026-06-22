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GRSE shares gain 5% as defence firm granted 'Navratna' status

GRSE shares gain 5% as defence firm granted 'Navratna' status

GRSE shares gained 4.92% to Rs 2935 against the previous close of Rs 2797.30. Market cap of GRSE rose to Rs 32,852 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 22, 2026 3:02 PM IST
GRSE shares gain 5% as defence firm granted 'Navratna' statusGRSE's elevation to a Navratna status for GRSE comes at a time when the shipyard is in an expansion mode.

 

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) rose 5% on Monday after the PSU said the government has granted Navratna status to the defence firm.  

GRSE shares gained 4.92% to Rs 2935 against the previous close of Rs 2797.30. Market cap of GRSE climbed to Rs 32,852 crore. On BSE, around 1.56 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 45.19 crore. 

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"Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd was accorded Navratna status by the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, on Friday, June 19, 2026, signifying a monumental milestone in the shipyard’s journey,"  said the firm in a release. 

"GRSE's financial performance over the last five years reflects its remarkable growth trajectory and operational excellence. The Company's Revenue from Operations has grown from Rs 1,754 crore in FY 2021-22 to Rs 7,002 crore in FY 2025-26, registering an increase of nearly 300%. During the same period, Profit After Tax (PAT) has risen from ?190 crore to ?748 crore, reflecting a growth of nearly 294%," said GRSE. 

GRSE's elevation to a Navratna status for GRSE comes at a time when the shipyard is in an expansion mode. It has embarked on a mission to increase capacity through both brownfield and greenfield projects

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Meanwhile,the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with its RSI at 57.6 mark. The multibagger defence stock has fallen 13% in a year and rallied 395% in three years Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is mainly engaged in the construction of warships.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 22, 2026 3:02 PM IST
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