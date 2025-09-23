GST cut effect: CarTrade Tech clocks bumper sales in Navratri, stock gains 4%

Shares of CarTrade Tech rose over 4% on Tuesday after the firm said its consumer platforms – CarWale and BikeWale – recorded their highest ever single-day traffic on September 22, the first day of Navratri. CarTrade Tech stock rose 4.25% to Rs 2488.50 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 2386.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,524 crore.

Advertisement

"Traffic surged to an all-time peak, registering a 74% growth compared to the first day of Navratri last year and a 60% increase over the August 2025 daily average. The extraordinary spike highlights the combined impact of festive season demand and the recent GST rate cut, which has enhanced affordability and lifted consumer sentiment across the automobile sector," said the firm.

With effect from September 22, in case of small cars (petrol engine cars of

On large cars, GST has been reduced to flat 40% with no cess.

Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO – Consumer Group, CarTrade Tech, said: “Yesterday was a landmark day for our platforms. The festive excitement, amplified by GST-led affordability, has fueled unprecedented consumer activity. This milestone underscores the trust that millions of Indians place in CarWale and BikeWale when researching and purchasing vehicles."

Advertisement

Cartrade Tech operates an automotive digital ecosystem which connects automobile customers, OEMs, dealers, banks, insurance companies and other stakeholders. The Company owns and operates under several brands: CarTrade, CarWale, and Lead to Retail. Through these platforms, the Company enables new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealerships, Automotive Manufacturers (“OEMs”) and other businesses to buy and sell their vehicles in a simple and efficient manner