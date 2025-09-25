Business Today
Gujarat Pipavav Port shares in focus on contract win from ONGC, check details

Gujarat Pipavav Port shares closed 1.73% lower at Rs 153.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7408.72 crore.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 25, 2025 8:25 AM IST
Shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd are in focus on Thursday as the port operator has been awarded a five-year contract by ONGC for offshore supply base facilities.

"Under the proposed arrangement, the Company shall provide marine support and storage facilities within the port premises as ONGC establishes its offshore supply base at Pipavav Port," said the firm. 

On Wednesday, Gujarat Pipavav Port shares closed 1.73% lower at Rs 153.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7408.72 crore. The development  was announced after market hours on  Wednesday. 

The company reported a 4.8% year-on-year decrease in consolidated net profit, with figures standing at ₹104.3 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 as compared to ₹109.6 crore during the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased marginally by 1.8% to ₹250.4 crore, supported by varied cargo segment results.

EBITDA for the quarter slipped by 1% to ₹148 crore, and the operating margin narrowed to 59.1% from 60.8%. Container cargo volumes declined by 1%, impacted by lower Exim traffic, while bulk cargo volumes edged up 1% owing to increased mineral shipments. Liquid cargo saw a notable 21% increase, attributed to higher LPG handling, and roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) volumes rose by 11%, supported by greater dispatches from original equipment manufacturers.

Published on: Sep 25, 2025 8:25 AM IST
