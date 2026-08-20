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HAL, BEL, MDL, Cochin Shipyard, Solar Ind shares: Kotak picks top defence stock

HAL, BEL, MDL, Cochin Shipyard, Solar Ind shares: Kotak picks top defence stock

HAL4,998.00(0.38%)

Kotak said a fous on defense electronics should benefit broader defence electronics systems, including Bharat Electronics, Astra Microwave, Data Patterns and Paras Defence, among listed players," Kotak said.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 3:54 PM IST
HAL, BEL, MDL, Cochin Shipyard, Solar Ind shares: Kotak picks top defence stockOn Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kotak suggested a target of Rs 860. The brokerage suggested a target of Rs 1,950 on Mazagon Dock and Rs 11,200 for Solar Industries. 

Kotak Institutional Equities prefers Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) as its preferred stock pick in the defence sector. Kotak said the 6th Positive Indigenization List focuses more on sub-assemblies and components rather than platform-level indigenization, which should benefit the defence component ecosystem.

"Defense Electronics (56 per cent share) and Aerospace (21 per cent share) account for majority of the items and we see Bharat Electronics and smaller defense electronics suppliers as key beneficiaries of the current indigenization list," it said.

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Kotak said the most important read-through from the 6th Positive Indigenization List is its meaningful skew toward defence electronics. A total of 56 per cent of the items are linked to Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), it said adding that the opportunity set includes components and subsystems associated with radars, sonars, satellite communication systems, fire-control systems, communication systems and other mission-critical electronic equipment.

"This should benefit broader defence electronics systems, including Bharat Electronics, Astra Microwave, Data Patterns and Paras Defence, among listed players," Kotak said.

The brokerage suggested 'Add' rating on HAL with a target of Rs 5,305. The domestic brokerage said aerospace is another key focus area, with the list focusing on components associated with advanced light helicopter, light utility helicopter, Su-30MKI, LCA Tejas and the AL-31FP engine.

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"Missile-related opportunities are also visible, with components linked to MRSAM, Konkurs-M and Invar systems included in the list. The list also includes items associated with armored platforms such as T-72, T-90 and BMP-II, along with a focus on warship components, sonars, communication equipment and maritime electronics for the Indian Navy," Kotak said.

The beneficiaries of these would primarily be MSME, Kotak said citing the focus on multiple sub-systems and components.

On Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kotak suggested a target of Rs 860. The brokerage suggested a target of Rs 1,950 on Mazagon Dock and Rs 11,200 for Solar Industries.

"We retain our estimates and face vale. We have an ADD rating on HAL, REDUCE on BEL and SELL on MDL, Cochin Shipyard and Solar Industries," Kotak said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 3:53 PM IST
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