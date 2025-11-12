HAL Q2 results: Net profit rises 10% to Rs 1,669 crore; revenue up 11%

State-run aerospace and defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday reported a healthy double-digit growth in its September quarter earnings, backed by strong operational performance.

The company’s consolidated net profit rose 10.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,669.05 crore in Q2FY26, compared with Rs 1,510.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 6,628.61 crore, up nearly 11 per cent YoY from Rs 5,976.29 crore in Q2FY25, reflecting sustained demand across HAL’s key divisions.

On the profitability front, profit before tax (PBT) grew 10.1 per cent to Rs 2,226.98 crore, compared with Rs 2,022.70 crore a year ago. The PBT margin stood at 33.59 per cent, marginally lower than 33.84 per cent in the same period last year, indicating steady operating efficiency despite higher costs.

For the first half of FY26, HAL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,052.82 crore, up 3.57 per cent from Rs 2,947.63 crore in H1FY25.