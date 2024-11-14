HAL Q2 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 1,510 crore YoY; revenue up 6%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday recorded a 22.14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its September 2024 quarter's (Q2 FY25) consolidated net profit. During the quarter under review, the defence PSU's profit came at Rs 1,510.48 crore as against Rs 1,236.70 crore in the year-ago period.

The state-run firm's revenue from operations climbed 6.04 per cent to Rs 5,976.29 crore from Rs 5,635.70 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenses increased by 1.25 per cent to Rs 4,513.92 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to Rs 4,458.03 crore in the same period last year. At September-end, HAL's total assets were valued at Rs 86,529.75 crore.

HAL shares returned to the positive territory after the quarterly results were out. The stock was last seen trading 1.03 per cent up at Rs 4,107.60. At this price, the stock has rallied 45.30 per cent in the calendar year 2024 so far.

The counter saw high trading volume on BSE today as around 1.71 lakh shares were seen changing hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 64,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 69.47 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,73,117.68 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 37.35. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 33.09 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 9.36. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 122.86 with a return on equity (RoE) of 28.29. The government held a 71.64 per cent stake in the state-owned firm as on September 2024.