Multibagger infra stock in focus today, here's why  

Shares of HG Infra Engineering are in news today after the firm said its subsidiary, HG Raipur Visakhapatnam OD-6 Pvt received a provisional certificate for an order worth Rs 1,123 crore from the National Highway Authority of India. It involves developing the six-lane Baunsaguar-Baraja Section of the NH-130-CD Road in Odisha.

Advertisement

Related Articles

HG Infra shares have risen 77% in three years. The multibagger stock rose 501% in the last five years. HG Infra stock ended on a flat note at Rs 1086.15 in the previous session on BSE. Market cap of HG Infra stood at Rs 7078 crore on BSE. Total 7095 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 77.01 lakh.

"HG Infra Engineering Limited (HGINFRA") has received the provisional certificate for the project mentioned below. The provisional certificate dated 25.04.2025 has been issued by the Independent Engineer, received by the Company on 28.04.2025 and the project has been declared fit for entry info commercial operation on 08.01.2025," said the firm.

The stock has a beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility in a year. It is trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory with a RSI of 48.9. HG Infra shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day moving averages.

Advertisement

HG Infra Engg. is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.