Dolly Khanna bought this multibagger stock in Q4, check details 

Ace investor Dolly Khanna has bought stake in the commodity chemicals firm GHCL Ltd in the last quarter. Khanna's name appeared as a public shareholder for the quarter ended March 2025. BSE shareholding data show the investor held 1.03% stake or 9.82 lakh shares in the last quarter. However, her name did not appear in the shareholding data for the December 2024 quarter on BSE.

At today's closing price, value of Khanna's stake stood at Rs 61.40 crore at the end of the March 2025 quarter.

In the current session, the stock ended 1.42% higher at Rs 625 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,984.67 crore. Total 0.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 72.66 lakh on BSE.

GHCL shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year. The multibagger stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

GHCL stock has gained 478% in five years and risen 702% in 10 years.

In the third quarter of the previous fiscal, GHCL reported a 68 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 168 crore in the December quarter on the back of lower operating expenses.

Operating expenses came down to Rs 548 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 648 crore in the same period a year ago. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 68 per cent to Rs 168 crore in the October-December period against Rs 100 crore in the year-ago period. Net revenue slipped to Rs 807 crore in Q4 from Rs 813 crore a year ago.

GHCL is engaged in the business of manufacturing & trading of inorganic chemicals mainly manufacture and sale of soda ash.