Hindustan Zinc Q4 results: Check earnings preview, target prices & stock move

Hindustan Zinc (HZL) is set to announce its consolidated and standalone audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025 on Friday, April 25, 2025. The non-ferrous metal player announced its board meeting later today through an exchange filing earlier this week.



Brokerage firms tracking the stock believe HZL is likely to report a double digit growth in revenue on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, but quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth may remain subdued. Ebitda and net profit growth may stand superior on yearly comparison on the back of volume growth but sequential performance may take a hit.

YES Securities is modeling HZL's revenue at Rs 8,535.2 crore, up 13 per cent YoY but flat 0.2 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 4,371.8 crore, up 19.6 per cent YoY, but down 1.9 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 2,515.8 crore, up 23.2 per cent YoY but down 5 per cent QoQ.



"Hindustan Zinc remains one of our top picks in the sector, and we expect the company to sustain its momentum in Q4FY25, despite LME Zinc and Lead prices retreating from their Q3FY25 peaks. We see HZL to report up 13 per cent YoY due to improvement in volumes. EBITDA is expected to be up 19 per cent YoY owing to the strong rally in silver prices," YES said.

JM Financial expects HZL to report a revenue of Rs 8,735.3 crore, up 15.3 per cent YoY and 1.4 per cent QoQ in the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda may come in at Rs 4,447.7 crore, up 21.9 per cent YoY but down 1.1 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 2,593.2 crore, up 27.2 per cent YoY but down 3.2 per cent sequentially. It has a 'buy' rating on the HZL with a target price of Rs 540.



Shares of Hindustan Zinc dropped more than 2.72 per cent to Rs 446.80 on Friday, commanding a total market capitalization falling below Rs 1.90 lakh crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 459.30 on Thursday. However, the stock has corrected nearly 45 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 807, hit in May 2024.

Nuvama Institutional Equities is penciling HZL's revenue at Rs 8,833 crore, up 17 per cent YoY and 3 per cent QoQ. Ebitda may come in at Rs 4,466 crore, up 22 per cent YoY, but flat on a sequential basis. Core profit is seen at Rs 2,587.7, up 27 per cent YoY, but down 2 per cent QoQ.



"HZL’s ebitda is likely to remain flat QoQ supported by higher volumes and lower CoP offset by decline in zinc and lead prices. The zinc price decreased by 7 per cent QoQ, lead price fell by 1.7 per cent QoQ while silver increased by 2 per cent QoQ. CoP ex-royalty for zinc is expected to decline by 2 per cent QoQ," Nuvama said, which had a reduced rating with a target price of Rs 411.



Among other brokerage firms tracking the stock, Geojit Financial services had a 'hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 422, while Motilal Oswal had maintained a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460. Both targets have been met. On the other hand, Ventura Securities has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 585.