How much have Adani group stocks corrected from their 52-week highs?

Adani group stocks have seen a sharp correction in the last year. The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of 10 listed Adani companies stood at about Rs 12.43 lakh crore as on January 27, 2026. Many group stocks are now trading well below their 52-week high. Data from the ACE Equity shows that ten Adani stocks are down as much as 42% from their 52-week highs. The correction is not limited to one or two names; it spans across sectors such as power, gas, cement, ports, FMCG and media stocks.

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) has seen the steepest fall. The stock is down 42% from its 52-week high of Rs 140.5 touched in June 2025 and was trading at Rs 81.4 on January 23, 2026. The company currently has a market cap of about Rs 918 crore, highlighting the pressure on media stocks amid weak investor sentiment.

Among the energy sector names, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy have both declined 35% from their highs recorded in September 2025. Adani Total Gas, with a market cap of Rs 56,871 crore, was trading at Rs 517.1, while Adani Green Energy, valued at Rs 1.27 lakh crore, was at Rs 772.1. Valuation concerns and market volatility appear to have triggered profit booking in these stocks.

Adani Enterprises, the group’s flagship company, is down 29% from its 52-week high of Rs 2,613. The stock was trading at Rs 1,863, with a market cap of about Rs 2.41 lakh crore.

In the power segment, Adani Power has slipped 27% from its one-year high and was trading at Rs 133.1, with a market cap of Rs 2.57 lakh crore. Adani Energy Solutions is down 24% from its high and was priced at Rs 814.3, with a market value of nearly Rs 97,814 crore.

Cement stocks in the group have also declined sharply. ACC is down 21% from its 52-week high and was trading at Rs 1,670.4, with a market cap of Rs 31,367 crore. Ambuja Cements has tanked 17% to Rs 518.9 and is valued at Rs 1.28 lakh crore. While recently acquired Sanghi Industries is down 16% and has a m-cap of around Rs 1,561 crore, it reflects volatility in the cement sector.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, one of the group’s largest companies, is down 16% from its peak. The stock was trading at Rs 1,307.6 on January 23, 2026, with a m-cap of about Rs 3.01 lakh crore. Despite the correction, it remains the most valuable Adani Group stock.