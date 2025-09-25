HPL Electric shares rallied in fag end of trade today, here's why 

Shares of HPL Electric & Power Ltd rose in the fag end of trade today after the industrial products firm won an order worth Rs 65.72 crore. HPL Electric stock ended 3.81% higher at Rs 484.55 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 466.75 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3115.8 crore. Before the order win, the stock was trading on a flat note today.

Advertisement

"HPL Electric & Power Limited has received Work Order/Notification of Award of INR 65.72 Crores (inclusive of tax) from its regular leading Customers for the supply of smart meters which is in the Normal course of business and to be executed as per the terms & conditions of Purchase Order/Notification of award (NOA), " said the firm before the market closed today.

HPL Electric & Power is one of the leading players and India’s fastest growing electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from Industrial and Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgears, Cables and Energy Saving Meters.