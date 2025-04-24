HUL Q4 FY25 results: Net profit slips 4% to Rs 2,464 crore; dividend announced

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a 3.68 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came fell to Rs 2,464 crore from Rs 2,558 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's total income, however, came at Rs 15,979 crore in Q4 FY25, up 3.48 per cent from Rs 15,441 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses climbed 3.12 per cent to Rs 12,478 crore in the March 2025 quarter from Rs 12,100 crore in Q4 FY24.

The HUL Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). "The company had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share and special dividend of Rs 10 per share on November 21, 2024. The total dividend for the said period amounts to Rs 53 per Equity Share of face value of Re 1/- each," it stated.

HUL shares slipped into the red after the quarterly results were out. Last checked, the stock was down 1.01 per cent at Rs 2,397.75. At this price, it has shed 4.20 per cent in the last six months.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 61.49. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 53.09 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 11.10. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 44.93 with a return on equity (RoE) of 20.91. According to Trendlyne data, HUL has a one-year beta of 0.2, indicating low volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 61.90 per cent stake in the FMCG company.