HUL shares surge 4% post Q1 earnings; tops Sensex gainers

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged 4 per cent in Thursday’s trade after the FMCG major posted a 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,768 crore for Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 2,612 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock was trading 3.80 per cent higher at Rs 2,529.65 on the BSE at 10:56 am. Earlier in the session, it touched an intraday high of Rs 2,538.40, up 4.1 per cent from its previous close of Rs 2,437. With this, the stock is now nearly 18 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 2,136.

Total sales for the quarter rose 5 per cent to Rs 16,323 crore in Q1 from Rs 15,523 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, HUL said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 3,718 crore from Rs 3,744 crore in the same period last year.

When last checked, HUL was leading the pack of Sensex gainers, followed by Power Grid (up 1.69 per cent) and ITC (up 1.10 per cent). The stock’s gains came even as broader markets traded in the red, with investor sentiment dented after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports and announced an 'additional penalty' on India’s energy and defence deals with Russia.

HUL, in a statement, said its beverages segment delivered double-digit growth, with tea growing in high-single digits driven by both price and volume, while coffee continued its strong double-digit growth trajectory.

“Lifestyle Nutrition portfolio continued to strengthen market leadership. Sequential improvement in performance,” the company stated. “Packaged Foods grew in mid-single digits, led by strong performance in the Future Core and Market Makers portfolio.”