Hyundai Motor India Q4 results: Net profit slips 4% to Rs 1,614 crore; revenue up 2%

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday recorded a 3.75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). During the three months under review, profit came at Rs 1,614.35 crore as against Rs 1,677.17 crore in the year-ago period.

The carmaker's revenue from operations, however, climbed 1.52 per cent to Rs 17,940.28 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 17,671.15 crore in the corresponding period last year. Expenses rose 1.46 per cent Rs 15,974.46 crore YoY.

For the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company said it achieved the highest ever domestic SUV contribution of 68.5 per cent, adding that Creta marked another year of undisputed leadership, with over 30 per cent market share in the mid-size SUV space.

Despite macro and global headwinds, HMIL said export volumes sustained at 1,63,000 in FY25, while domestic volumes stood at 5,99,000. Revenues came at Rs 69,192.9 crore and EBITDA at Rs 8,953.8 crore with EBITDA margin at 12.9 per cent.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director at HMIL, said, "FY25 business performance demonstrates our ability to navigate the tides by responding quickly to the ever-changing customer aspirations. Launch of products like Creta Electric and Alcazar FL along with seamless product refreshments across segments helped us in maintaining our competitive edge."

"Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic on domestic demand outlook in near-term amid prevailing macro-turbulences and weakening customer sentiments. While we expect our FY26 domestic growth to be broadly in line with Industry estimates of low-single digit, we are aiming for 7-8 per cent volume growth in Exports by improved focus and leveraging our strong brand equity and legacy in the key emerging markets," he also said.

Hyundai Motors' Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per share (210 per cent of the face value of Rs 10 per share), subject to shareholder approval.

HMIL shares settled 1.29 per cent higher at Rs 1,859.95 today.