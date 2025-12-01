Hyundai Motor shares climb 4% on strong November performance

Shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) advanced 3.97 per cent in Monday's trade to touch a high of Rs 2,418 after the carmaker announced its November sales figures. The stock stayed in focus as the company reported year-on-year (YoY) growth in both domestic sales and exports for the month.

Advertisement

Related Articles

HMIL said it achieved total monthly sales in November 2025 with a 9.1 per cent YoY increase. This comprised domestic sales of 50,340 units and exports of 16,500 units, reflecting continued demand momentum in key segments as well as improved overseas traction.

Commenting on the performance, Tarun Garg, Wholetime Director & Chief Operating Officer at HMIL, said, "Supported by GST 2.0 reforms, we continue to carry forward sales momentum with a YoY growth in our monthly domestic sales in November 2025. Further, our commitment to bolstering India's role as a global manufacturing hub is further solidified with 26.9 per cent YoY growth in monthly exports."

He added, "The all-new Hyundai VENUE, our first software defined vehicle in India has set new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, clocking more than 32,000 bookings within a month of its launch. With its bold, futuristic design and cutting-edge technology featuring ccNC infotainment powered by NVIDIA – the all-new Hyundai VENUE gives a big boost to our already strong SUV portfolio."

Advertisement

As of September 2025, promoters held an 82.50 per cent stake in the carmaker.