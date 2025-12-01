Market scales fresh all-time high: Sensex crosses 86,150; Nifty hits 26,325; key triggers

Indian equity benchmarks scaled fresh record highs on Monday, with the 30-share BSE Sensex pack rising 452.35 points to a new all-time high of 86,159.02 and the broader NSE Nifty index advancing 122.85 points to touch a lifetime peak of 26,325.80. The rally was driven by strong domestic macro data and gains in select index heavyweights.

Advertisement

Related Articles

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the robust Q2 GDP print has boosted sentiment. "The excellent Q2 GDP numbers at 8.2 per cent, particularly the impressive growth in manufacturing, services, and final consumption expenditure, have the potential to take the market higher. The modest nominal growth at 8.7 per cent due to low GDP deflator is disappointing, from the market perspective," he said.

He added that the market's rise has not translated into broader portfolio gains for many retail investors. "The reason for this paradox is the narrow nature of the rally. It is important to understand that eight stocks -- HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, L&T, ITC, Infy and SBI -- have 50 per cent weighting in Nifty. So when 5 or 6 of these heavyweights move up, assisted by a few other stocks, the index rises. This was what happened in this record breaking rally. Equally important is the fact that 330 stocks in NSE 500 are below their September 2024 peak. Most retail investors' portfolios are dominated by stocks in this non-performing segment," he said.

Advertisement

Vijayakumar also noted that monetary easing is unlikely in the upcoming policy review. "Another dampener from the market perspective is that a rate cut from the MPC may not materialise on Friday since the economy doesn't need a monetary stimulus when it is firing on all cylinders," he added.

On the flows front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling on November 28 with net outflows of Rs 3,795 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their monthly buying spree, adding Rs 4,148 crore on the same day.

Advising caution, Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking, advised traders to adopt a "selective buy-on-dips approach, manage leverage prudently and use tight trailing stop-losses with staggered profit-booking."